The BC Coroner’s Service is now investigating after a man fell behind the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail on Wednesday. Andy Watson is the spokesperson with the BC Corner Service.

He says the identity will not be released.

South Columbia Search and Rescue say they were called out at 10:15am to mutually assist the Rossland Search and Rescue Team. They say there were reports of a person climbing on the rock bluffs behind the hospital just above the Heli pad area and that they had fallen. When search and rescue crews located the subject he was found to be deceased. It appears he fell approximately 50 meters when a piece broke off from the rock face he was climbing.

The rescue lasted roughly seven hours, during which the area had to be assessed for safety. Rope safety technicians went in with a geo technical adviser. Once deemed safe, rope members set up a High Angle Rescue system to assist with the Helicopter External Transport System.

Approximately 18 – 20 members responded to the call and with various technical backgrounds.