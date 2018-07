Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue responded to two more vehicle fires last night. Operations Captain Grant Tyson says they’re not related.

The first was at the Highway 3B Paulson Bridge around 10:30pm. The cause is undetermined.

The second was located on Highway 22 at Birchbank Station Road.  Fire crews arrived just after midnight and it was extinguished without indecent. No word on cause, but it is under investigation by the RCMP.