Selkirk College President Angus Graeme (left) and International Academic Pathways Officer Cyril Gavaghan of the Institute of Technology Tralee (Submitted by Selkirk College)

Selkirk College will soon be adding Ireland as a study abroad option for students. The partnership is with the Institute of Technology Tralee, which is a community of about 24,000 people.

Danny Beatty, Manager of International Education & Development at Selkirk College says it’s a great opportunity as the school has a strong international presence and student enrollment and academic offerings are similar to Selkirk College. Students can enroll to complete their Bachelor degree in Ireland after two years of credentials locally.

Selkirk College currently has partnerships with 12 other countries, including Argentina, France, Japan and the Philippines, South Africa, Jamaica, Mexico, and Australia.