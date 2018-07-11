Work is underway on the new hostel at Red Mountain. The building, called Nowhere Special will be able to sleep 82 people and is scheduled to open in December. Red’s Marketing and Events Manager Nicole Briggs says people won’t want to move out!

150 new parking spaces are another addition over the summer and construction is also underway on a new hotel called The Josie.

Briggs says there was also over 220 mountain bikers from all over the world competing in the Trans BC Enduro. She says they spent two days in the Rossland area and now the riders will head to Castlegar and Nelson.

She says they’re working on having more summer activities up at the hill.

In total, they’re holding nine weddings, two bike races and one running race at Red throughout the summer.