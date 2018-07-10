Some good news from the latest Trail Health and Environment Committee meeting. Mayor Mike Martin says ambient lead levels monitored at Butler park were the lowest average levels recorded.

He says arsenic levels were good as well at .009 micrograms per cubic meter, but it could have been lower.

He says Teck is fully aware of the circumstance which caused the slight increase, which is still below the annual objective of .01 micrograms.

He says the committee also received an update on the fugitive dust control program at Teck with some good news.

This September children from Warfield and Casino will participate in the Children’s Lead Testing Clinic which is recommended every five years for those communities.