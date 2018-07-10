Cherry season is here and bears have been looking to enjoy some of the tasty fruit around Castlegar. Community Coordinator for Wildsafe BC, Jenny Wallace, recommends getting your fruit taken care of as soon as possible.

Even though most bears have gone up to higher elevations right now, it’s still important to take care of your attractants, including.

She says overall though, so far it’s been a pretty average year for bear activity.

She says bear activity will usually increase again over the next few weeks as peaches and other fruits ripen.