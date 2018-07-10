Over the weekend Search and Rescue teams continued to look for a missing 56-year-old woman who didn’t return from kayaking on the Slocan River. It was the fourth search attempt, however she has still not been found.

20 members and four swift water teams were part of the search on Saturday as well as helicopters to transport personnel and equipment.

Mike Hudson, Manager for South Columbia Search and Rescue, says the main area they’ve been searching has large log jams that are completely solid. He says they aren’t able to see underneath and will have to allow the water to recede further.

She went missing on June 27.