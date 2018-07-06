Now is a great time to adopt a pet, if you’ve been thinking about it. From now until July 21 all cat adoptions are 50 per cent off at the West Kootenay SPCA in Trail. Manager Danielle Jackman says this comes as they’re getting ready for the move to the new location at the end of the month.

They’re holding an adoption event tomorrow at Total Pet in Castlegar from 10:00-3:00. She says they’ll also be looking for volunteers to help with move and for foster care. If interested, you call them at 250-368-5910.