Last month was pretty normal weather wise and actually a bit dryer than usual according to the Southeast Fire Centre. Weather Forecaster Ron Lakeman says because May was unseasonably hot, things may have just seemed cooler in June.

He says the month was cooler and more unsettled compared to last year though.

He says the Canada Day long weekend was a bit cooler than usual to finish off the month.

In total there was 16 days of measurable rain. last month.