A search warrant was executed on the 2600 Block of 5th Avenue in Castlegar yesterday evening. The Joint Crime Reduction Unit of the Castlegar and Trail RCMP were assisted by uniform officers from Castlegar. Five people were taken into custody and a quantity of material believed to be illegal drugs was seized. The drugs are being analyzed and the investigation is ongoing.

One person remains in custody. Four were released a Promise to Appear in Court.