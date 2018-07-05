Castlegar's Pioneer Arena is one of several managed by the RDCK.

The Castlegar and District Rec Complex and Pioneer Area will both be getting safety improvements over the summer. The work at the Pioneer Arena was deemed necessary in a review that was conducted after the ammonia leak in Fernie and will cost over $92,000. The arena won’t be able to open this fall without improvements, however Regional District of Central Kootenay Manager of Recreation for Castlegar Jim Crockett says they plan to have it all finished.

This means the facility will continue to operate in the short term.

Rec Commissioner and Castlegar City Councillor Florio Vassilakakis feels feels a long term plan should still be discussed.

He feels the community wants another arena despite the failed referendum.

The contract for the new ice chiller at the Complex has also been awarded for over $259,000.