Bay Street got a boost today as the financial and energy sectors got a lift.

Combined those two sectors make up more than half of the TSX’s weight. Enbridge shares are up more than a point on the back of an announced $4 billion deal to sell its natural gas facilities in Alberta and B.C. and oil prices are continuing to rally. The TSX closed the day at 16,304, up 41 points.

Meanwhile, trade worries put a damper on tech stocks, which weighed down European shares, and things were quiet on Wall Street thanks to the July 4th holiday. At press time oil is up 19 cents to $74.33 U.S. per barrel, gold is up $4.60 to $1,258.10 an ounce, and the loonie is down a shade to 76.05 cents U.S.