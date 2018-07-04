A busy meeting for the Recreation Commission in Castlegar last night with residents packed into the Purcell Room at the Complex to listen and ask questions. Many wanted to know what’s next after last month’s referendum on borrowing $22-million for upgrades to the Complex didn’t go forward.

Rec Commissioner and Castlegar City Councillor Florio Vassilakakis says they’re not exactly sure of the next steps at this point.

He adds the referendum did provide valuable information.

There was a long discussion on where the best location for a new arena would be after Regional District of Central Kootenay Area I Director and Rec Commissioner Andy Davidoff suggested building something at the Slocan Valley junction might receive more support and funding.

Area J Director Rick Smith says he’s not sure it would be ideal.

The Rec Commission also approved the new ice chiller for the Rec Complex for roughly $259,000 and safety improvements at the Pioneer Area for roughly $92,000.