Canada’s main stock market was down today, taking a slide on lower oil prices. World stocks were lower as well, as was Wall Street, which fell on a dip in tech stocks.

The TSX and the Dow Jones were both up earlier in the day, but gave those gains back as the session went on. Ongoing concerns over a full-blown trade war continue to plague markets as well, as the United States looks at a deadline this Friday to slap $34 billion worth of Chinese goods with tariffs,; a move China has promised to match.

The TSX closed the day at the 16,263, down 14 points, while the Dow Jones lost 132 points to close at 24,174 on a shortened trade day ahead of the July 4th holiday.

At press time, oil is up 19 cents to $74.13 U.S. per barrel, gold is up $12.20 to $1253.90 an ounce, and the loonie is up a third of a cent to 76.09 cents U.S.