The Castlegar Fire Department helped with a rescue just east of the turn off to the Brilliant Generating Station over the long weekend. Chief Sam Lattanzio says it happened in the early morning hours of July second. He says they’re not sure what led to the circumstances, but someone was injured on the east side of the Kootenay River up a 100-150 meter steep slope which required Nelson Search and Rescue to be called in.

Chief Latanzio says the true hero is a member of the public heard calls for help and acted quickly.

The individual had serious but non-life threatening injuries at the time of rescue. It’s the second helicopter rescue in the area since the beginning of May.

Chief Latanzio says otherwise there were only a few minor calls over the Canada Day long weekend.