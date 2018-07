Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue responded to fire on Marigold Crescent in Trail on Saturday. Crews arrived on scene just after 4:00pm and had things under control in roughly half an hour. Operations Captain Grant Tyson says there were no injuries to the occupants or fire fighters. It originated in the basement and the cause was deemed accidental. Captain Tyson says man power was low over the long weekend, but there was a quick response and a quick knockdown.