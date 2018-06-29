It’s a homecoming for Jesse Dorrans.

He’s been named the new head coach and general manager of the Castlegar Rebels, two years after leaving the role.

He says his first job will be reaching out to returning players.

He says the Rebels’ style will have to change to make up for a lack of offensive firepower.

Dorrans spent a year with Drayton Valley of the AJHL but says he’s happy to be back in Castlegar, where he posted a record of 84-66-6 over three seasons.

He spent last season scouting. He replaces Bill Rotheisler, who was let go in May.