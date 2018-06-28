Canada Day events are happening around the West Kootenay on Sunday. Here’s a glimpse of what’s happening:

Trail’s Canada Day celebrations are happening in Beaver Creek Park on Sunday. Wayne Hodgson with the Kiwanis Club of Trail says live entertainment starts around 10:00am.

He says Richard Cannings and other dignitaries will be present.

Fire works are also happening in Gyro Park at dusk. Click here for more information on what’s happening in Trail.

Castlegar City Council will be serving up pancakes on Sunday morning to kick off the Canada Day celebrations. Councillor Deb McIntosh says the pancake breakfast runs from 8:00 to 11:00am at Station Museum.

The pancake breakfast is a fundraiser for the Heritage Society.

She says activities start in Millennium Park at 3:00pm.

Things finish off with the new Jamanji showing outdoors on the big screen at dusk in Millennium Park.

Canada Day celebrations kick off in Nelson’s Lakeside Park on Sunday at 10:30am. Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tom Thomson says the day starts with the opening ceremonies.

Thomson says live music gets started shortly after.

The fire works display is at 10:00pm

Street Car Number 23 will also be free on July first.

Canada Day will be jam-packed with festivities in Grand Forks! The parade starts Sunday at 10AM at Dick Bartlett Park, and Gallery 2 is offering kids free bike decorating for the parade at 8:30AM. Anna Lactin with Community Futures Boundary says MP Richard Cannings will be in town!

She says anyone is welcome to take part in the parade, but a lot of the festivities will be down at Gyro Park.

Lactin adds that Canada Day is important because it acknowledges and celebrates the birth of our country while rightfully kicking off the Summer. Gyro Park will feature food, entertainment, and vendors. There’s also a watermelon feast at noon, and the serving of Canada’s birthday cake at 12:30.