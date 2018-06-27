The Trail Smoke Eaters have added some new players to their line up this week. General Manager and Head Coach Jeff Tambellini says there will be five acquisitions with three announced so far. The first is Jeremy Smith.

The two other acquisitions so far are defenceman Diarmad DiMurrow and left wing-centre Hayden Rowan.

Tambellini says the team has undergone a lot of change as players move on to new opportunities, including Seth Barton who was drafter 81st overall last weekend to the Detroit Red Wings.

Tambellini says his new position as head coach has been great so far and he’s looking forward to the start the season.