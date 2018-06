Photo taken from City of Trail's Riverfront Centre construction camera

Some final additions to the Riverfront Centre were approved by Trail City Council this week. Mayor Mike Martin says that includes improvements to the security system.

He says creating better access the white garden and pedestrian bridge will be a nice touch as well.

An electronic sign will not be installed on the building as proposed due to costs.

The total cost of the projects is over $130,000 and is already included in the Riverfront Centre’s established capital budget.