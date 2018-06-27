A grade six student from Castlegar won second place in a national competition held by the Royal Canadian Legion. There are four categories in the Youth Remembrance Contest including essay, poetry, video, and poster. Cora Laporte from Kinnaird Elementary School won provincially in the Black and White Poster category and then went on to place second nationally for grades 1-12.

She describes her poster:

She says her work will be on display in Ottawa come November.

Her reaction to the win:

She was also presented with a certificate from Mayor Lawrence Chernoff and the Legion last week.