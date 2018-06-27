The Regional District of Central Kootenay’s Recreation Commission has it’s next meeting coming up on Tuesday, July 3. It’s back to the drawing board after a referendum for enhancements to the Castlegar and District Rec Complex failed in Area I on Saturday which means the project won’t go forward. Area I Director Andy Davidoff says in past there wasn’t support for a recreational site in Shore Acres which may have contributed to the vote.

Davidoff feels Area I is in support of recreational services, but the approach needs to be different. For example, looking at opportunities with the Slocan Valley and Nelson.

The Rec Commission meets at 5:00pm at the Complex.