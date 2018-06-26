North American markets picked themselves out of the dirt today after Monday’s beating.

The Dow Jones and the TSX lost hundreds of points yesterday after U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tirade and threats of new tariffs and sanctions.

On Bay Street today a jump in oil prices helped push Canada’s main stock market higher as the heavyweight energy sector got a boost. Increased demand ahead of holidays in both Canada and the United States is leading to the higher prices. The TSX closed at 16,280, up 96 points.

On Wall Street tech stocks rebounded after taking steep losses yesterday and the Dow Jones closed at 24,283, up 30 points. And oil is up $2.37 to $70.45 U.S. per barrel, gold is down $8.50 to $1260.40 an ounce, and the loonie is down a tenth of a cent to 75.13 cents U.S.