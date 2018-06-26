A public hearing on The City of Trail’s Zoning Bylaw Amendments for recreational cannabis sales didn’t bring out any speakers last night. The City received one feedback letter in relation to the amendments. It requested that stores have a 100 metre set back from the Riverfront Centre and the Greater Trail Community Centre. City staff didn’t feel that was necessary as children’s programming is only during small periods of time in those facilities. Mayor Mike Martin feels the lack of feedback is a good sign.

The 100 metre buffer zone would apply to all schools, day cares and youth facilities, but the City chose not to impose a cap on the number of stores allowed.

Final adoption will happen based on approval from the Province.