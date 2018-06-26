Trail City Council have put their support behind a rainbow cross walk near the Riverfront Centre. Addison Oberg with the Trail Pride Committee approached council about the idea yesterday.

The cost would be roughly $7,000. Council agreed to pay for up to half of the costs depending on how fundraising efforts go. The plan is to have it painted next spring. Oberg was happy to see council’s support and the location chosen near the Riverfront Centre.

All were in support except Councillor Robert Cacchioni. Mayor Mike Martin feels it’ll be a welcoming symbol in the community.

A Pride parade this August is also in the planning stages.