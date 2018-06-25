We’ll know more about the City of Castlegar’s plans for regulations around recreational cannabis next month. Public consultations have wrapped up and the data is currently being analyzed. Jeff Thompson is the owner of Green Cannabis Consulting in Castlegar and attended the discussions at City Hall. He says most of the feedback was in line with his thinking.

He says there was a general consensus of about three or four stores in the City.

He says so far he doesn’t know of any other businesses wanting to apply for a license, but expects that will increase in the coming months.