Disappointing results after Saturday’s failed referendum says Castlegar Mayor Lawrence Chernoff who is also Chair of the Regional District of Central Kootenay Recreation Commission. He says they’ll go back to the drawing board.

He feels now was the right time for the project.

The referendum sought approval to borrow $22-million for enhancements at the Castlegar and District Recreation Complex. It had to pass in Castlegar and rural areas I and J. The vote failed in regional district Area I with 200 in support and 498 against.