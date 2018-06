Disappointing results after Saturday’s failed referendum says Castlegar Mayor Lawrence Chernoff who is also Chair of the Regional District of Central Kootenay Recreation Commission.¬† He says they’ll go back to the drawing board.

He feels now was the right time for the project.

The referendum sought approval to borrow $22-million for enhancements at the Castlegar and District Recreation Complex. It had to pass in Castlegar and rural areas I and J. The vote failed in regional district Area I with 200 in support and 498 against.