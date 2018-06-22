A fire engine donated by the City of Castlegar has finally made it to its new home into Mexico. City council approved the donation of the 1987 truck last year, but Fire Chief Sam Latanzio says it took a little long than expected to arrive.

Fire Chief Sam Latanzio says the community in southern mexico should get good use out of it.

Chief Latanzio says they also donated an engine in 2003 to a community in Honduras. He says thanks to work by Fire Fighters Without Borders Canada these donations are becoming more common.