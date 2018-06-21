The TSX bolted out of the gate this morning.

The heavyweight energy sector is spiking, spurred on by today’s OPEC agreement. The organization came to a compromise on a moderate increase in crude production. The TSX is up 148 points to 16,483.

It’s a similar story on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones heading upwards on the back of financials. Investors seem to be, for at least today, ignoring global trade war concerns. The Dow Jones is up 127 points to 24,589.

At press time oil is up $2.54 to $68.08 U.S. per barrel, gold is up 70 cents to $1271.20 an ounce, and the loonie is down just over a tenth of a cent to 74.97 cents U.S