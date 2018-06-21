North American markets took a tumble on Thursday, something that could be repeated today.

On Bay Street Canada’s main stock market fell as oil prices fell, tanking the heavyweight energy sector. Oil was lower ahead of an OPEC meeting scheduled for today in which it’s expected the organization will boost production. Yesterday’s 85 point loss came just a day after the TSX closed at a record high with marijuana stocks leading the way.

On Wall Street, the ongoing concerns over a trade war between China and the United States have battered the Dow Jones all week. It could see another losing session after falling 196 points yesterday.

Ahead of the bell oil is up 68 cents to $66.22 U.S. per barrel, gold is up $1.30 to $1,271.80 an ounce, and the loonie is up a quarter of a cent to 75.27 cents U.S.