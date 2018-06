The City of Castlegar has finished its public consultation process on recreational cannabis sales. The data is currently being analyzed and will come back to council in July. City Councillor Deb McIntosh says it was interesting to hear some of the feedback during the process.

McIntosh says she feels good about the City’s process and hopes for an easy roll out of the new bylaws.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced this week that cannabis would be legalized in Canada on October 17, 2018.