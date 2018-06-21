The Regional District of Central Kootenay Board of Directors have voted against giving $10,000 in funding for “Vote No” messaging in advance of Saturday’s referendum for Castlegar and Areas I and J. The Board approved the same funding for the Ambassadors for Complex Enhancements last month. The RDCK’s Chief Administrative Officer Stuart Horn says that should have been use for educational purposes, not promoting one side or the other, however some “Vote Yes” messaging has been seen in the communities.

Horn says the RDCK will work on an official policy regarding referendums in the future.

Saturday’s referendum looks to borrow $22-milion for upgrades at the Castelgar and District Rec Complex.