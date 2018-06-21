Tomorrow is the referendum for Castlegar and Regional District of Central Kootenay Areas I and J. Residents will vote on whether or not to approve borrowing $22-million for upgrades at the Castlegar and District Rec Complex. That would include a new regulation sized ice sheet, leisure pool with water features, and social hub with an expanded lobby and reception area. Another $10.3-million would be needed in grants.

Voting will be open from 8:00am to 8:00pm. In Castlegar you can vote at the Complex. Community halls in Pass Creek, Tarrys, Ootischenia and Robson are also voting stations.

The RDCK will be releasing unofficial results between 9:00 and 10:00pm.

Each area has to vote in favour in order for the referendum to be successful.

