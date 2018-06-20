Communities are trying to adapt to the new realities of climate change and the Kootenays are no exception. A conference on the topic will be held in Nelson next week with professionals from the local forestry sector and scientists from around the region here to speak. Event organizer Avery Deboer-Smith says topics address the new climate challenges faced by communities and some possible solutions.

Another highlight is the newly release BC Flood and Wildfire Review.

Deboer-Smith says those interested should register now.

The Wildfire and Climate Change in the Kootenays Conference is at the Prestige Lakeside Resort from June 26 to 28.

Click here for registration details.