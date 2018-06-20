The referendum for enhancements to the Castlegar and District Recreation Complex is this Saturday. Advanced voting will be open again today from 8:00 to 8:00 at the Rec Complex. Randy Matheson is the Chief Elections Officer for the Regional District of Central Kootenay. He says there was a good turn out at last Wednesday’s advanced voting.

Matheson says polls will be open again on Saturday from 8:00 to 8:00 with unofficial numbers expected around 9:30pm.

If passed, it would approve the borrowing of $22-million for enhancements at the Rec Complex.