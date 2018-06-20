The Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society has a campaign against invasive knotweed right now. Laurie Frankcom is the Education Program Coordinator with C-KISS. She says you may see the yellow ‘no mow’ signs out in Nelson, Nakusp, the Slocan Valley and Castlegar-Trail corridor.

Frankcom says if home owners have a knotweed problem on their property, they can get in touch with C-KISS.

Frankcom says it not only impacts the ecosystem, but there can be economic impacts for home owners as rhizomes and stems can push through asphalt, septic systems and retaining walls causing significant damage.

Click here to visit their website.