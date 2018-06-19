The East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook now has permanent MRI technology. Scott Edmonstone, Interior Health’s Diagnostic Imaging Director says the roughly $5.6 million dollar upgrade creates a big improvement in service.

Edmonstone says it will double the number of MRIs they’re able to perform from roughly 1500 hundred a year to 3000. He says it’s larger than the one in Kelowna and has another cool feature.

Edmonstone says the wait list for a lower priority exam was well over a year and close to three months for higher priority exams.