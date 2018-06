Human remains found near Beasley Road last month have been identified as 22-year-old Lemar Halimi. The remains were discovered on May 8 by a person walking west of Nelson. Based on the autopsy, RCMP believe foul play was involved.

Halimi, who was from Richmond, was reported missing in May of last year while he was in the Nelson area for a few days.

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit is now leading the investigation.