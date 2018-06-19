Minister for Children and Family Development Katrine Conroy was at Selkirk College this morning with some good news for future Early Childhood Education students in the West Kootenay. The Province is investing over $187,000 in Castlegar’s program. That means 12 new seats will be added this fall to the certificate program and another 12 seats for the diploma next year.

According to the 2017 Labour Market Outlook, B-C will need over 9000 additional early childhood educators by 2017. Minister Conroy says this funding is a step in the right direction.

It’s part of $7.4 million in funding over three years from the Ministry of Advanced Education Skills and Training, creating an additional 620 early childhood educator graduates in BC.

Dean of Health and Human Services Rhys Andrews says the online program is also being made more accessible for students outside of Castlegar.

Andrews says it’s wonderful to see the importance of Early Childhood Education recognized.