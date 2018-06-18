The Trail and District Public Library Board of Directors have ratified an agreement with CUPE 2087 that covers eight unionized library staff. The three year agreement includes a two per cent increase each year. Board Chair Colleen Jones says another aspect of the agreement made the Labour Management and Health and Occupational Safety Committees more effective. She says being in a new building means there are some unknowns as there are two levels and is an integrated building with the museum and information centre now.

Jones adds the Board is very happy with the outcome and negotiations were very understanding and respectful.