Some major work on Highway 3A in South Slocan has wrapped up. There’s only line painting left to do which should be completed by the end of the month. Robbie Kalabis is a Regional Project Manager with the Ministry of Transportation. He says the removal of the old bridge and the addition of turning lanes makes it safer for drivers. The work at Beasley Bluffs was also part of the $6.3-million project.

A new pedestrian and cycling tunnel was also put in at South Slocan on the Rail Trail. Kalabis says there’s a new trail head and four kilometers of asphalt-paved trail to Pass Creek Road.

The tunnel features artwork from Peter Vogelaar.

You can see a time lapse video of the work on YouTube.