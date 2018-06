It’s the third annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration in Trail this weekend. It’s hosted by the Kootenay South Métis Society in Gyro Park from 11:00am to 4:00pm. Society President Myrt Servatius says to bring a lawn chair as there’s great entertainment planned.

She says it’s both day of a fun and educational learning.

There will also be fried bread and bannock samples, vendors, and a long canoe will be arriving at the beach between 3:00 and 4:00pm.