Three highway signs will be unveiled in our area Friday to commemorate the Japanese Canadian internment.

It’s a partnership between the Japanese Canadian legacy committee and Ministry of Transportation.

Laura Saimoto is one of the organizers and says it’s important to remember that history.

But she says until now there hasn’t been a lot to show motorists where the camps used to be.

Thousands of Japanese Canadians were interned in the West Kootenay/Boundary during World War II.

The sign unveilings are open to the public. They go at 9:30 at the Highway 6 pullout north of Slocan, followed by the south side of Carpenter Creek at New Denver at 11:30, with refreshments to follow at the Nikkei Internment Memorial Centre. The last unveiling is at 2 p.m. in Kaslo on the south side of the Highway 31 bridge.