Heavy rain caused some issues for the Columbia Avenue Complete Streets project this week. Marwest Industries says pot holes formed on Saturday. Crews tried to repair the road on Sunday, however more rain came throughout the night. Pothole repairs continued on Monday morning which caused some traffic delays.

Marwest Industries says temporary road surfaces can deteriorate quickly with heavy rain, and that road conditions are being monitored at all times. They understand these disruptions can be frustrating and add project deadlines have not been affected by the weather.