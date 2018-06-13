Premier John Horgan was in Grand Forks this afternoon to announce the new Recovery Transition Program. It will extend support and financial assistance to those who cannot return to their homes for up to 90 days with $2800 towards living expenses every 30 day period. Horgan says it’s critically important to address housing needs.

He says the program is the first of its kind offered in BC and was jointly developed by Emergency Management BC and the Canadian Red Cross. Local government will be working to implement the new program with help from the Red Cross.

He adds the province is committed to matching every donation to the Red Cross dollar for dollar.