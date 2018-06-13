The longtime president of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League is stepping down as the league restructures its front office.

Bill Ohlhausen announced at the KIJHL’s annual general meeting last weekend that he is leaving the league’s top job after 17 seasons.

Former Nelson resident Larry Martel will serve as interim president until September. He says the league came a long way under Ohlhausen’s leadership.

Martel says the league is looking at restructuring its leadership and creating a paid commissioner position. A governance committee will also take a broader look.

Martel was a league vice-president and has also been involved with Nelson minor hockey and baseball.