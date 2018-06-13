The Trail All Wheel Park is almost finished the design process before construction starts later next month. City Council gave their final endorsement to the plan this week including an official name. Trisha Davison Director of Parks and Recreation with the City of Trail says it will be called the Trail Skate Park which was originally developed through the Society for the Friends of the Trail Skate Park.

Davison says they’re still getting permits from the province to complete work around the river and then will be gearing up for construction in mid-July.

It should be completed by the end of September.