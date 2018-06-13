The Kootenay-Columbia School District and RCMP responded to a social media post by a J.L. Crowe student involving a replica handgun on Monday in Trail. The picture was posted to Instagram after school with a concerning caption. RCMP confirmed that the student had no access to fire arms, however, School District 20 Superintendent Bill Ford says there was some misinformation going around which added to the situation.

Ford says attendance was impacted at the high school yesterday.

Ford says the school district is prepared to deal with these situations.

He says in these situations social media can be both a blessing and a curse.