If you’re ready to vote in June 23’s referendum on the Castlegar and District Enhancement Project you don’t have to wait. Advanced polls run from 8:00am to 8:00pm today and again next Wednesday at the Complex. Here’s who can vote, according to Recreation Manager, Jim Crockett.

He says there’s two parts to the referendum question.

The aquatic and arena services would be combined into one.

Crockett says on the 23 there will be voting stations open in Areas I and J as well.

The referendum needs to pass in each area to succeed.

If you want more information on the referendum question or taxation, click here.