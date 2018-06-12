The markets were flat today as investors weighed the meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, and energy shares slipped.

On Bay Street, it was a choppy day with Canada’s main stock market ending slightly higher. The heavyweight energy sector fell behind after OPEC said the worldwide global oil market is facing a lot of uncertainty this year. The TSX closed at 16,288, up 25 points after some furious late day trading.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones was flat as well, as analysts are saying details on the summit between the two world leaders was light, so the investor reaction to it was light as well. It closed at 25,320, down one point, a day ahead of an expected interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

At press time oil is up 12 cents to $66.22 U.S. per barrel, gold is down $3.40 to $1299.80 an ounce, and the loonie is down a third of a cent to 76.80 cents U.S.